[Available] CloudApp - A Better Webclient

Remember my last shot, where I said I'll make CloudApp better? Now is the time to release it!

This is my take on the CloudApp web client. It adds features the original client lacks (file previews for audio/video, search!) and makes better use of screen space.

Try it out - the source is available on GitHub: https://github.com/bluefirex/cloupload-web

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
