Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrate freedom gif happy juneteenth procreate handdrawn animation illustration handdrawn hand drawn animation united states black history emancipation day freeing of slaves slavery emancipation freedom day juneteenth celebration juneteenth
An animation to celebrate Juneteenth. June 19th also known as Freedom Day marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and the enslaved people living there learned of their freedom, which was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

