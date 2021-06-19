Trending designs to inspire you
An animation to celebrate Juneteenth. June 19th also known as Freedom Day marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and the enslaved people living there learned of their freedom, which was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.