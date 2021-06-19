Faikar | Logo Designer

FastCoin Logo Design

FastCoin Logo Design wallet blockchain bitcoin identity design brand brandmark logomark simple branding modern icon symbol mark logo cryptocurrency currency token coin crypto
My personal project to designing a logo for new token/coin of cryptocurrency that i name it FastCoin.

Concept based on combining 3 elements. Ambigram of letter F as the first letter of logo name, the transaction flow, and the coin symbol itself.

What do you think about this concept?

faikarproject@gmail.com
    • Like