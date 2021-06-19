FastCoin Logo Design

My personal project to designing a logo for new token/coin of cryptocurrency that i name it FastCoin.

Concept based on combining 3 elements. Ambigram of letter F as the first letter of logo name, the transaction flow, and the coin symbol itself.

What do you think about this concept?

