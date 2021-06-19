FastCoin Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My personal project to designing a logo for new token/coin of cryptocurrency that i name it FastCoin.
Concept based on combining 3 elements. Ambigram of letter F as the first letter of logo name, the transaction flow, and the coin symbol itself.
What do you think about this concept?
I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram