Subash Matheswaran

Art School Landing Page

Subash Matheswaran
Subash Matheswaran
  • Save
Art School Landing Page ui design ux ui web design dance music art school landing page colorful
Download color palette

Colorful landing page design for art school.
Concept design in Tamil language.

Color codes:
Blue #503CF2
Green #58B78D
Yellow #F9C428
Red #FA4D6B

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Subash Matheswaran
Subash Matheswaran

More by Subash Matheswaran

View profile
    • Like