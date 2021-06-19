Fede Lopez

Bone Tracker - App Idea

I'm attaching today an idea that came up during my college works on this quarantine 2020 year.
It is an app expected for helping people to have better and effective recovery on bones injuries.
Let's say like a 'daily smart assistant' on your recovery process.
This idea was inspired actually by a foot injury that I suffered this year (by missing the step on a neighbourhood walk at night).

Hope you like it - Thanks!

