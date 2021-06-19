Bone Tracker - App Idea

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm attaching today an idea that came up during my college works on this quarantine 2020 year.
It is an app expected for helping people to have better and effective recovery on bones injuries.
Let's say like a 'daily smart assistant' on your recovery process.
This idea was inspired actually by a foot injury that I suffered this year (by missing the step on a neighbourhood walk at night).
Hope you like it - Thanks!