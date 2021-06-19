Elliot Rylands

University of Greenwich Course Search Personalisation

University of Greenwich Course Search Personalisation web website tech product design design ux ui
As a part of a presale (of which sold), I created an example of how UOG can implement a personalised search module within their global nav to offer users a richer course search experience.
Implementation will utilise our core 'Funnelback' product to power the module.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Senior Product Designer @ Squiz.
