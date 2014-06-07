Sampersand logo (WIP)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As I changed my artist name from 'Doctor Graph' to Sampersand I've been looking for a new logo that works for all the projects I will do in the future. Not only graphic & web design like before; but also furniture design, app design, … hell I even want to make an indie game in the future! Feedback welcome!