Sampersand logo (WIP) single line ampersand logo identity branding personal icon gold black single stroke ligature minimal
As I changed my artist name from 'Doctor Graph' to Sampersand I've been looking for a new logo that works for all the projects I will do in the future. Not only graphic & web design like before; but also furniture design, app design, … hell I even want to make an indie game in the future! Feedback welcome!

