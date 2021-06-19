Mahabub Hassan

Modern Logo - LeCream Logo Design for Ice cream Company

Modern Logo - LeCream Logo Design for Ice cream Company
Modern Logo - LeCream Modern Logo Design for Ice cream Company
The Logo Concepts : Letter L + Ice Cream Icon

Style : Modern, Creative, Minimal, Colorful.
