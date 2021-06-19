Html5 game development studio - Genieee

One of the Top HTML5 Game Development Company in India

Being the top HTML5 game development company in India, Genieee provides the best HTML5 game development, Unity game development, and mobile app development services. We have a more than 200 team of experts from various streams of game development like design, art, and testing, in addition to a special team of HTML5 programmers and Mobile game programmers. With our creative and fun-oriented game development experience we are able to build more than 2000+ games of various genres for global enterprises, start-ups, and entrepreneurs from around the world, belonging to different sectors like gaming, entertainment, finance, education, etc.

We use very advanced HTML5 development frameworks like Phaser, Cocos2d-JS, PlayCanvas, PixiJS, and Three.JS, we develop online games that run smoothly across both mobile and desktop browsers and other platforms that support HTML5 Games.

https://genieee.com/index.html