Juneteenth History

In honor of Juneteenth, taking a moment to look at the history behind the holiday to see how far we've come and the work that's left to do. Infographic was inspired by zerflin's timeline for AMA but I wanted to incorporate more information about the process of desegregation as Brown v Board of Education was only the start of desegregation. There was a lot of hardwork in the 60s to get legislature passed including the civil rights act, voting rights act and fair housing.