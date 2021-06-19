Tushar

Landing Page Design (#dailyui #003)

Landing Page Design (#dailyui #003)
Just finished my design for #dailyui #003
Designed on: Figma
Fonts used:- Nunito
This is an landing page of an website which contains collection of stories and books and other reading materials related to the Hinduism.
Inspired by:- https://dribbble.com/shots/15313601-Landing-Page-Design-Exploration

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
