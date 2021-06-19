Akhil Thomson Roy

Netflix UI

Akhil Thomson Roy
Akhil Thomson Roy
  • Save
Netflix UI illustration firstuidesign firstui figma designs branding minimal
Download color palette

Designed in Figma
Desktop app ui

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Akhil Thomson Roy
Akhil Thomson Roy

More by Akhil Thomson Roy

View profile
    • Like