Ali Sani

Toolzi - 3D icon pack

Ali Sani
Ali Sani
  • Save
Toolzi - 3D icon pack mobile web graphic design render c4d figma blender 3d icon icon pack 3d illustration vector illustration ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi there✌️

Toolzi is a 3D pack, will be available soon 🤩
What icons do you need in Toolzi?🔥
Let me know in the comments 🤟🏻

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out. 😍

-----------
Welcome to follow me on 👉 Instagram

Ali Sani
Ali Sani

More by Ali Sani

View profile
    • Like