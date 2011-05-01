Tyler van der Hoeven

The Silver Lining

Tyler van der Hoeven
Tyler van der Hoeven
  • Save
The Silver Lining cloud dark grain texture sun weather orange storm silver lining shadow rain gradient lighting yellow metal illustrator
Download color palette

Here's a personal project I did awhile back. I've been told it looks like a pile of burnt bread sticks. Thoughts?

Tyler van der Hoeven
Tyler van der Hoeven

More by Tyler van der Hoeven

View profile
    • Like