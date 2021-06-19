Nitesh Jha

House booking App design

House booking App design design ux branding graphic design
  1. Frame 13 (1).png
  2. Frame 13 (2).png

House Booking App Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
_
For inquiries: write to us at niteshjha1333@gmail.com
_

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
