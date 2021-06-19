Riswan Ratta

flat illustration design of pizza court with big pizza icon

flat illustration design of pizza court with big pizza icon
who likes pizza?
I hope you guys like this design too.
execution of a design is easy, what is difficult is when we look for ideas and brain storming.
I usually start with a scribble on paper before creating a digital design.

