Duncan Kimura

Creative Access Site Design

Duncan Kimura
Duncan Kimura
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

A service providing free access to creatives from musicians through to web designers for the disadvantaged.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Duncan Kimura
Duncan Kimura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Duncan Kimura

View profile
    • Like