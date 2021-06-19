Riswan Ratta

flat illustration design of city building

flat illustration design of city building flat house illustration house design design illustration character design graphic design freelancer illustrator flat illustration illustration design flat design flat building illustration flat illustration design
Drawing like this reminds me back of elementary school, only this time it's a digital version.
this design has 177 layers with a processing time of 2.5 hours

