Riseup Labs

Volunteer Management System UI/UX Design

Riseup Labs
Riseup Labs
Volunteer Management System UI/UX Design
Hello, everyone.

Here sharing our new product design Volunteer Management System. It's a web-based system. Where you can manage your volunteer & recruit new volunteers. This is an online platform for young people developed by UNICEF Bangladesh so that they can use their time & skill to protect the rights of children. We kept the design minimalistic and make it more user-friendly. We used some decent colors with attractive visuals.

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.

Contact us: contact@riseuplabs.com

Riseup Labs

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Riseup Labs
Riseup Labs
Creative UI/UX Design and Software Development
