Volunteer Management System UI/UX Design

Hello, everyone.
Here sharing our new product design Volunteer Management System. It's a web-based system. Where you can manage your volunteer & recruit new volunteers. This is an online platform for young people developed by UNICEF Bangladesh so that they can use their time & skill to protect the rights of children. We kept the design minimalistic and make it more user-friendly. We used some decent colors with attractive visuals.
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.
Contact us: contact@riseuplabs.com
🌎 Visit Our Website
Riseup Labs