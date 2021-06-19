Volunteer Management System UI/UX Design

Hello, everyone.

Here sharing our new product design Volunteer Management System. It's a web-based system. Where you can manage your volunteer & recruit new volunteers. This is an online platform for young people developed by UNICEF Bangladesh so that they can use their time & skill to protect the rights of children. We kept the design minimalistic and make it more user-friendly. We used some decent colors with attractive visuals.

Don’t forget to press “L” to support us. ❤️

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.

Contact us: contact@riseuplabs.com

🌎 Visit Our Website

Riseup Labs