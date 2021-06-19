Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Naimur Rahman🔥
ITO Team

Medical Dashboard Design

Naimur Rahman🔥
ITO Team
Naimur Rahman🔥 for ITO Team
Medical Dashboard Design
Hi Folks!!

today I made exploration design about medical dashboard design. This is useful for doctors to manage their activities and patients. Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

