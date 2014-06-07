Liv Elinor

Heading North with noma

Fictional culinary travel concept for the michelin starred restaurant Noma, located in Copenhagen, Denmark. We've created a website as a journey through the mysterious landscapes of the nordic countries.

Made in collaboration with Kristján Jón Pálsson.

Find the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/12415541/HEADING-NORTH-with-noma

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
