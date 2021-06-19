Alessandra

Laudelina App

Alessandra
Alessandra
  • Save
Laudelina App app ux logo ui design
Download color palette

Projeto de Conclusão da graduação de design 02/2020

Tema: O design gráfico como ferramenta de construção autônoma para as trabalhadoras domésticas brasileiras.

_

Design Graduation Completion Project 02/2020

Theme: Graphic design as an autonomous construction tool for Brazilian domestic workers.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119745191/Aplicativo-Laudelina

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Alessandra
Alessandra

More by Alessandra

View profile
    • Like