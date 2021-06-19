Riswan Ratta

flat illustration design of re watch with smooth pentagon shape

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta
  • Save
flat illustration design of re watch with smooth pentagon shape watch icon icon design flat watch illustration watch illustration design illustration character design graphic design freelancer illustrator illustration design flat illustration
Download color palette

more than 104 layers in this one design, it looks simple indeed, but it took me 2 hours to finish it

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta

More by Riswan Ratta

View profile
    • Like