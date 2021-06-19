Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jonatan Cardenas

Real Estate App UI Design

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas
Real Estate App UI Design inspiration designs designer uiconcepts interactive design design ux uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign ui
Real Estate App UI Design
A clean and modern design for a Real Estate App, the goal was to create a new user experience through a revamped UI and some new tools and providing a modern feeling, natural interaction, and space to expand. I took these photographs from Instagram, this design was created using figma

If you wanna see this design with more details, you can check out my Instagram profile @jhonatan_artist23

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas

