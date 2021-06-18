Ruchika Suryawanshi

JOB MANIA LOGO

JOB MANIA LOGO ui ux
Built for: IIT Techfest competition
Role: Logo Designer

In 2020, me and my friend participated in web designing contest held by IIT Techfest. Where we built the web portal(Job Mania) in which user can search job. In that project I had built this logo considering covind-19 pandaminc. This logo was made in Inkscape softwer.

