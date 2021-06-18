Prostore - Sales Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Here are my another exploration about Sales Dashboard , these a platform for Web version and I'm gonna create the mobile version as well.
So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy! 😉
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
-------------------
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8
