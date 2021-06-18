Teamwork Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello there, today I make an illustration about teamwork. When work is divvied up among members of a team, it gets done faster, making the overall business operate more efficiently. Your team will develop a sense of comradery as you work toward a common goal.
What do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback
