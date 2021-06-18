Teamwork Illustration

Hello there, today I make an illustration about teamwork. When work is divvied up among members of a team, it gets done faster, making the overall business operate more efficiently. Your team will develop a sense of comradery as you work toward a common goal.

What do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @MicroVectorStd dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to

microvectorstd@gmail.com