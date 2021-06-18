Carlito Centeno

#Juneteenth

#Juneteenth
A simple exploration of typography and color to commemorate Juneteenth. The various color combinations represent the powerful impact this day had beyond truly freeing African Americans on June 19, 1865.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
