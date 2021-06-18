Dasboard CRM System Mode Dark

kanguiux

Hello,Dribblees. 🖖🖖🖖

Today I created a Dark Mode CRM Dashboard.

This is an application for managing contacts, charts, sales analysis. This application is good for digital companies, startups and individuals.

I hope you like it 💙❤️💜

If you wanted project freelance or fulltime, Please contact.

👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com

Thank you

Best Regard

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
