Dasboard CRM System Mode Dark

Hello,Dribblees. 🖖🖖🖖
--------------------------------------
Today I created a Dark Mode CRM Dashboard.
This is an application for managing contacts, charts, sales analysis. This application is good for digital companies, startups and individuals.
I hope you like it 💙❤️💜
If you wanted project freelance or fulltime, Please contact.
👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com
---------------------------------------
Thank you
Best Regard