For this project, I've prepared a landing page for a Pet Company. With this page, I've tried to put all the information a pet owner can need at one place. It is specially designed for anyone who want to adopt a pet without having to visit the store in person or want their pet to be fully vaccinated. I'm all ears for any feedbacks to make the user experience better. #DailyUI