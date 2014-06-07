Shabello

Mixtape inked

Mixtape inked after effects particular ink bleed typography
A little experiment I was trying using Trapcode Particular and custom brushes lead me to this rather interesting ink bleed effect! ^^

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
