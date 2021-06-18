Lockhart Script Font

I wanted to design a font that felt elegant and romantic but also modern. I used smooth lines and created 2 sets of uppercase letters to create both a formal and more causal feel. It comes in 3 weights- light, regular and bold.

Available to purchase from my shop- https://www.danietype.com/shop/p/lockhart

or on myfonts- https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/danie-type/lockhart/