Plan Organizer App Concept

Hello friends!
Today i made some simple planner application to organize your tasks in a simple and efficient manner.
I always love planner app and they really help me to run my day more structured and purposeful.
I’m open for any feedback and don't forget to ❤️ by pressing ️"L" if you like it.
Thanks and have a good day.
----------------
I’m excited to help your design projects :
📩 Email Us : redpanda9studio@gmail.com
🦊 Instagram : redpanda.studio_