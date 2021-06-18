SVG Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
Welcome to my custom T-shirt design service.
https://www.fiverr.com/share/b5g9XW
Are you looking for custom-made designs for T-shirts, socks, and leggings, or yoga pants? You are in the right place.
My Service,
''15in x 18in''/ 4500x 5400 pixel 300 DPI Art Board size
High-Quality mock-up Free
100% satisfaction guarantee
Unlimited Revisions
PNG + JEPG/JPG, Or SVS files
I have more than 5 years of experience in socks designs, I am looking for an opportunity to work on many different creative projects.
Best Regards,
Graphickamla