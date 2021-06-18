Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion Store App Concept

Fashion Store App Concept uidesign uiux fashion app branding ui store app mobile app design ecommerce app design
Hello friends!

Today I made some e-commerce concept where you can buy a lot of things. Here I illustrate that you can buy lots of fashion and accessories like watch and shoes. I also try to make it more ‘pop’ and ‘fun’ than usual.

I'm open for any feedback.

Thanks and have a good day.

----------------
I’m excited to help your design projects :
📩 Email Us : redpanda9studio@gmail.com
🦊 Instagram : redpanda.studio_

