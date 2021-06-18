Fashion Store App Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends!
Today I made some e-commerce concept where you can buy a lot of things. Here I illustrate that you can buy lots of fashion and accessories like watch and shoes. I also try to make it more ‘pop’ and ‘fun’ than usual.
I’m open for any feedback and don't forget to ❤️ by pressing ️"L" if you like it.
Thanks and have a good day.
----------------
I’m excited to help your design projects :
📩 Email Us : redpanda9studio@gmail.com
🦊 Instagram : redpanda.studio_