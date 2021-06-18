Sak_design

Business card

Sak_design
Sak_design
  • Save
Business card
Download color palette

Business card at Adobe Photoshop
300dpi
The standard business card size is 3.5” x 2” in the United States and Canada. If you’re from outside the US and want to create standard American business cards, the close approximate would be 51 mm x 89 mm or a 1.75 ratio.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Sak_design
Sak_design

More by Sak_design

View profile
    • Like