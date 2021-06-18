🌴 NEO-ECO - Concept Landing Page Design 🌴

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends 🍑
To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple landing page with nature&simple concept - Hotel Reservation Landing page, i named it "NEO-ECO" . Here i show you the hero section that im still not sure 100% (still in design process) but i will keep this layout since it looks simplistic and easily to approach by user!
Check my behance page to view all other designs i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!
:::photo stock credit to : https://www.pexels.com/@alesiakozik https://www.pexels.com/@daria
#uiux #design #uidesign #minimalist #simple #websitedesign #webdesign #landingpage #hotel #reservation #business #resort #service #figma #figmadesign