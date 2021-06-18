Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

🌴 NEO-ECO - Concept Landing Page Design 🌴

Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
  • Save
🌴 NEO-ECO - Concept Landing Page Design 🌴 figma design minimalist graphic design ui ux ui design resort reservation hotel service business landing design landing page web design website design website concept logo creative
Download color palette

Hello friends 🍑
To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple landing page with nature&simple concept - Hotel Reservation Landing page, i named it "NEO-ECO" . Here i show you the hero section that im still not sure 100% (still in design process) but i will keep this layout since it looks simplistic and easily to approach by user!

Check my behance page to view all other designs i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!

:::photo stock credit to : https://www.pexels.com/@alesiakozik https://www.pexels.com/@daria

#uiux #design #uidesign #minimalist #simple #websitedesign #webdesign #landingpage #hotel #reservation #business #resort #service #figma #figmadesign

Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

More by Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

View profile
    • Like