Siddharth Bhattacharjee

UI12: Flight Booking

UI12: Flight Booking web 30daysofwebdesign
Idea: A tool for online booking of flights, trains or buses in India.
Incorporating the Daily UI challenge for flight booking. Tried to play with only 1 colour for this one!
Idea: ideasai.net
Image: Clipart Library

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Here to experiment and make pretty things.

