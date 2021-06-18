Stay Reto - Script Retro Font

Introducing Stay Retro-A Script Font

This bubble script font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. An excellent choice to add the right amount of street vibe and playfulness. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Stay Retro includes multilingual options to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:

Stay Retro (OTF/TTF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Swashes

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13337/stay_retro.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/stay-retro/