Diranista - Stylish Ligature Serif

Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/QoqJGQ

Introducing our new "Diranista", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Diranista Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates

What you get:
- Diranista Standard OTF
- Diranista Standard TTF
- Diranista Standard WOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Diranista Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

