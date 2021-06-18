Grant Walkup

3D Design and Render for KINDRED

3D Design and Render for KINDRED
KINDRED was looking to take their 2D logo to 3D and have it stand out. With box modeling techniques and strong artistic direction, I took their logo to new heights. Their words? "Holy moly - SO COOL!"

