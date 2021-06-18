Muhammad Lutfi Rachman

Skema 2021

Skema 2021 graphic design
This is a profile picture that i made for my university organization. Skema is stands for "sekolah kepemimpinan manajemen" or management's school of leadership.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
