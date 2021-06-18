Jorge Sales

On Off Switch | DailyUI 015

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
  • Save
On Off Switch | DailyUI 015 app on off adobe xd swithc graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey! How are you doing? So today I made a simple On/Off Switch for like a reading mode on your phone. Kind of what's about to come on the new features of IOS 15. What do you think about it? #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

More by Jorge Sales

View profile
    • Like