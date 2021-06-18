On Off Switch | DailyUI 015

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! How are you doing? So today I made a simple On/Off Switch for like a reading mode on your phone. Kind of what's about to come on the new features of IOS 15. What do you think about it? #DailyUI