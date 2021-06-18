umar

#dailyui 004 Calculator

Hello friends!

This is my latest exploratory design for the Calculator App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you friend! Have a nice day :)
#dailyui #004
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
