Spring into Savings

typography branding css html coding html front-end dev email design email creative direction art direction
HTML email advertising some of our latest products for B2B customers.

SCOPE OF WORK:
ART DIRECTION
CREATIVE DIRECTION
DATA & USER ANALYSIS
DESIGN & LAYOUT
EMAIL OPTIMIZATION
FRONT-END DEV
HTML CODING
IMAGE PREPARATION
PHOTOSHOP COMPOSITING

