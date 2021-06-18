Preserving Brand Equity | Illustration for Studio Science Blog

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This is my illustration for Studio Science's blog post "The importance of preserving brand equity during mergers and acquisitions" written by Chris Belli, VP, Marketing and Business Development. The illustration was inspired by the idea of bringing together two entities to create a new one. I made a quick connection between Chris' content and a DNA strand to represent the Studio Science process for guiding clients through preserving brand equity through mergers and acquisitions. The yellow represents one company. The red represents the other. The strand is the intertwining of those companies.
Detail shots are of the images used for social posts to promote this blog post.
Read the blog here: The Importance of Preserving Brand Equity During Mergers and Acquisitions