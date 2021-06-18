Lorena Lane

Illustration for Studio Science | Blog

Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
  • Save
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog yellow red combining joining concept acquisition merger biology stem
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog yellow red combining joining concept acquisition merger biology stem
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog yellow red combining joining concept acquisition merger biology stem
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog yellow red combining joining concept acquisition merger biology stem
Illustration for Studio Science | Blog yellow red combining joining concept acquisition merger biology stem
Download color palette
  1. Featured Image Large_2880x1600.png
  2. Featured Image Small Blog Index_840x840.jpg
  3. Post 1.png
  4. Post 2.png
  5. Post 3.png

This is my illustration for Studio Science's blog post "The importance of preserving brand equity during mergers and acquisitions" written by Chris Belli, VP, Marketing and Business Development. The illustration was inspired by the idea of bringing together two entities to create a new one. I made a quick connection between Chris' content and a DNA strand to represent the Studio Science process for guiding clients through preserving brand equity through mergers and acquisitions. The yellow represents one company. The red represents the other. The strand is the intertwining of those companies.

Detail shots are of the images used for social posts to promote this blog post.

Read the blog here: Link to blog post: https://studioscience.com/blog/the-importance-of-preserving-brand-equity-during-mergers-and-acquisitions

Click on image to see full size.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
Marketing Designer at Studio Science + Digital Illustrator

More by Lorena Lane

View profile
    • Like