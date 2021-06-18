Eight of hearts (Watercolor)

Eight of hearts (set of two watercolor paintings on 15 x 15 x 0.3 cm Aquabord panels)

With summer these magnificent rhododendrons begin to bloom, offering the lucky ones a glimpse of sweetness and delicacy. This little diptych was the opportunity to recognize the candid splendor of these balls with their transparent and calligraphic multifacets standing out from the thick leaves. When the two pieces come together, a plant cornucopia forms, a dynamic eight of hearts full of promise...