JR Harrell

Sign Up / Onboarding

JR Harrell
JR Harrell
  • Save
Sign Up / Onboarding onboarding sign up medical telemedicine
Download color palette

Platform that enables medical patients to get a second opinion from a trusted physician.

This drawing is part of the onboarding process.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
JR Harrell
JR Harrell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by JR Harrell

View profile
    • Like