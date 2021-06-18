Hessl Jonathan

Interstellar Boundless

fashion art media art modern art typography avatar logo interface theme
Interstellar Boundless - Atlantis
The design was originally inspired by the movie 《The Martian》 and a UX(about Molecular Biotechnology Base and Outside the earth Planting Company) concept product I was planning.
Atlantis represents the lost civilization.
Metal posters that use magnets for adsorption installation：
https://pin.it/100PQdo 🧚

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
